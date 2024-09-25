Sandia Investment Management LP Lowers Holdings in Battery Future Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BFAC)

Sandia Investment Management LP reduced its stake in Battery Future Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BFAC – Free Report) by 20.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 159,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,791 shares during the period. Battery Future Acquisition comprises approximately 2.3% of Sandia Investment Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Sandia Investment Management LP’s holdings in Battery Future Acquisition were worth $1,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Battery Future Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,131,000. Berkley W R Corp increased its holdings in shares of Battery Future Acquisition by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 198,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 46,421 shares in the last quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Battery Future Acquisition by 11,925.4% in the 2nd quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. now owns 50,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 50,325 shares in the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Battery Future Acquisition by 77.5% in the first quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 40,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 17,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Battery Future Acquisition by 2.9% during the first quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 339,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,698,000 after purchasing an additional 9,564 shares in the last quarter. 74.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Battery Future Acquisition Stock Performance

NYSE BFAC opened at $11.07 on Wednesday. Battery Future Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $11.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.10 and a 200 day moving average of $11.07.

About Battery Future Acquisition

Battery Future Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to target assets or companies along the battery value chain.

