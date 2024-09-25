Sandia Investment Management LP Sells 78,490 Shares of Complete Solaria, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSLR)

Sandia Investment Management LP cut its position in Complete Solaria, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSLR – Free Report) by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 98,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,490 shares during the quarter. Sandia Investment Management LP owned about 0.20% of Complete Solaria worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Symmetry Peak Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Complete Solaria in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. raised its stake in shares of Complete Solaria by 107.1% in the fourth quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. now owns 41,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 21,524 shares during the period. Finally, Carlyle Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Complete Solaria by 79.8% in the first quarter. Carlyle Group Inc. now owns 4,936,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,715,000 after buying an additional 2,190,604 shares during the period. 30.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Complete Solaria alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Complete Solaria in a research note on Friday, August 16th.

Complete Solaria Trading Up 6.0 %

NASDAQ:CSLR opened at $2.99 on Wednesday. Complete Solaria, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.20 and a 52-week high of $3.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.80 and its 200 day moving average is $1.28.

Complete Solaria (NASDAQ:CSLR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $4.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.00 million. Research analysts forecast that Complete Solaria, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Complete Solaria

In other Complete Solaria news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 35,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.40, for a total value of $49,200.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,901,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,861,876. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Complete Solaria news, Director Tidjane Thiam sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.59, for a total value of $47,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 158,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $252,212.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 35,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.40, for a total value of $49,200.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,901,340 shares in the company, valued at $6,861,876. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 80,669 shares of company stock worth $124,071. 92.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Complete Solaria

(Free Report)

Complete Solaria, Inc provides custom solar solutions in the United States. The company offers solar systems to homeowners and small to medium-sized commercial customers. It also provides HelioQuoteTM software system, a platform for residential solar designs, proposals, and engineering services. In addition, the company installs solar systems, as well as provides financing solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Complete Solaria, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSLR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Complete Solaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Complete Solaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.