Sandia Investment Management LP Takes $205,000 Position in Zapata Computing Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ZPTA)

Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Zapata Computing Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ZPTA – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 341,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.
Separately, Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in Zapata Computing during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.22% of the company’s stock.
Zapata Computing Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ ZPTA opened at $0.36 on Wednesday. Zapata Computing Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.34 and a 1 year high of $18.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.49.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ZPTA. Benchmark restated a “speculative buy” rating and set a $1.50 price objective on shares of Zapata Computing in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Zapata Computing in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1.75 price target on the stock.
Zapata Computing Profile
Zapata Computing Holdings Inc operates as an industrial generative artificial intelligence (AI) software company in the United States. The company offers subscription-based solutions that combine software and services to develop generative AI applications, as well as accompanying services to solve complex industrial problems.
