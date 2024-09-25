Sandia Investment Management LP Takes $58,000 Position in Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS)

Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Addus HomeCare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 64.2% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Addus HomeCare during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in Addus HomeCare during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in Addus HomeCare during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 95.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on ADUS. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Addus HomeCare from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Addus HomeCare from $128.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $136.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Addus HomeCare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Addus HomeCare presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.29.

Addus HomeCare Trading Up 0.3 %

ADUS stock opened at $133.29 on Wednesday. Addus HomeCare Co. has a 1 year low of $78.35 and a 1 year high of $136.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.72. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 33.07, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.04.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.14. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The company had revenue of $286.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Addus HomeCare

In related news, Director Esteban Lopez sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total value of $63,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $429,165. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Esteban Lopez sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total value of $63,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $429,165. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael D. Wattenbarger sold 21,917 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.29, for a total transaction of $2,921,316.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $961,687.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,917 shares of company stock worth $3,050,082. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Addus HomeCare Profile

(Free Report)

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

Featured Articles

