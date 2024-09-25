Sands China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SCHYY) Short Interest Down 98.4% in September

Sands China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SCHYY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 98.4% from the August 31st total of 31,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 284,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Sands China Stock Down 4.1 %
Shares of OTCMKTS SCHYY traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.18. 15,223 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,409. Sands China has a 12-month low of $17.02 and a 12-month high of $31.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.64.
Sands China Company Profile
