Sands China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SCHYY) Short Interest Down 98.4% in September

Sands China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SCHYY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 98.4% from the August 31st total of 31,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 284,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Sands China Stock Down 4.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS SCHYY traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.18. 15,223 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,409. Sands China has a 12-month low of $17.02 and a 12-month high of $31.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.64.

Sands China Company Profile

Sands China Ltd. develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts and casinos in Macao. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao, The Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao resort, The Plaza Macao, and The Sands Macao casino; the Cotai Expo, a convention and exhibition hall; and the Cotai Arena and the Londoner Arena entertainment venues, as well as Cotai Water Jet ferry for leisure and business travelers.

