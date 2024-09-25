Sandstorm Gold Ltd. to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.04 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (NYSE:SAND)

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND – Free Report) – Raymond James boosted their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Sandstorm Gold in a report issued on Monday, September 23rd. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.03. The consensus estimate for Sandstorm Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.09 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Sandstorm Gold’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.04 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $41.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.50 million. Sandstorm Gold had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 2.06%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from $6.50 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Sandstorm Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sandstorm Gold presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.38.

Sandstorm Gold Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE SAND opened at $6.32 on Wednesday. Sandstorm Gold has a twelve month low of $3.96 and a twelve month high of $6.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 79.01 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sandstorm Gold

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Sandstorm Gold in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its holdings in Sandstorm Gold by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 47,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 9,534 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Sandstorm Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $869,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Sandstorm Gold by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 241,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 7,008 shares during the period. 51.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sandstorm Gold Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 16th were issued a dividend of $0.0146 per share. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 16th. Sandstorm Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 75.01%.

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements from companies that have advanced stage operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine.

