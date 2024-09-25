Sanlam Limited (OTCMKTS:SLLDY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Sanlam Limited (OTCMKTS:SLLDY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,300 shares, a growth of 376.5% from the August 31st total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Sanlam Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of SLLDY traded down C$0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$10.17. The stock had a trading volume of 17,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,944. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$9.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$8.40. Sanlam has a 12-month low of C$6.60 and a 12-month high of C$10.45.

About Sanlam

Sanlam Limited provides various financial solutions to individual, business, and institutional clients in South Africa, rest of Africa, and internationally. The company operates through Sanlam Life and Savings, Sanlam Emerging Markets, Sanlam Investment Group, and Santam segments. It offers life, disability, severe illness, income protection, cancer, funeral, credit life, medical aid, gap cover, vehicle, house contents, buildings, all risk, buy and sell, business debt, key person, and group risk benefits insurance, as well as commercial insurance products consisting of office contents, theft, glass, personal accident, goods in transit, machinery breakdown, fire, business interruption, money, deterioration of stock, accidental damage, public liability, and electronic equipment.

