Sanlam Limited (OTCMKTS:SLLDY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Sanlam Limited (OTCMKTS:SLLDY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,300 shares, a growth of 376.5% from the August 31st total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.
Sanlam Trading Down 1.3 %
Shares of SLLDY traded down C$0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$10.17. The stock had a trading volume of 17,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,944. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$9.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$8.40. Sanlam has a 12-month low of C$6.60 and a 12-month high of C$10.45.
About Sanlam
