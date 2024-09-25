Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) Shares Sold by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC decreased its stake in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,653 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 921 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Sanmina were worth $772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,257 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 43,913 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,909,000 after buying an additional 1,474 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sanmina in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,096,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 199,022 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $13,185,000 after buying an additional 4,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Sanmina by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,692 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,298,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.71% of the company’s stock.

Sanmina Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SANM opened at $69.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $69.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Sanmina Co. has a 1-year low of $43.40 and a 1-year high of $76.84.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Sanmina ( NASDAQ:SANM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Sanmina had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 2.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Sanmina Co. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sanmina news, CEO Jure Sola sold 82,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.67, for a total transaction of $5,735,791.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,198,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,506,043.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Sanmina news, CEO Jure Sola sold 82,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.67, for a total transaction of $5,735,791.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,198,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,506,043.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Eugene A. Delaney sold 8,688 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.83, for a total transaction of $650,123.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 92,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,899,251.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 104,320 shares of company stock worth $7,294,883. 3.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sanmina Profile

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

Featured Articles

