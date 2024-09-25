Sappi Limited (OTCMKTS:SPPJY) Short Interest Down 66.7% in September

Sappi Limited (OTCMKTS:SPPJY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the August 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Sappi Price Performance

Sappi stock remained flat at $2.81 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.70 and its 200-day moving average is $2.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.55. Sappi has a 52-week low of $1.99 and a 52-week high of $3.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.00, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.07.

Sappi (OTCMKTS:SPPJY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter. Sappi had a positive return on equity of 6.21% and a negative net margin of 1.60%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sappi will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sappi Company Profile

Sappi Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of materials made from woodfiber-based renewable resources in Europe, North America, and South Africa. The company manufacture and sells dissolving pulp, and wood and paper pulp; graphic papers, coated and uncoated papers, and casting and release papers; and packaging and specialty papers, including packaging and specialty papers, including flexible packaging papers, label papers, functional paper packaging products, containerboards, paperboards, silicone base papers, and dye sublimation papers.

