Saputo (OTCMKTS:SAPIF) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $22.08

Saputo Inc. (OTCMKTS:SAPIF – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.08 and traded as high as $23.00. Saputo shares last traded at $21.73, with a volume of 634 shares traded.
Saputo Stock Performance
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.00.
About Saputo
Saputo Inc produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.
