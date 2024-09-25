Savills plc (OTCMKTS:SVLPF) Short Interest Down 78.6% in September

Savills plc (OTCMKTS:SVLPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 78.6% from the August 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Savills Stock Performance
OTCMKTS SVLPF remained flat at $16.15 during trading hours on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.74. Savills has a 52-week low of $14.01 and a 52-week high of $16.15.
Savills Company Profile
