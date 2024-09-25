Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) Sets New 1-Year High at $53.94

Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $53.94 and last traded at $53.53, with a volume of 114742 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $53.50.

Schneider Electric S.E. Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.92 and a 200 day moving average of $48.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Schneider Electric S.E. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Schneider Electric S.E. engages in the energy management and industrial automation businesses in the France, Western Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, Eastern Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South America, and internationally. The company offers busway and cable management products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical car charging, electrical protection and control products, energy management software solutions, load banks, power monitoring and control systems, power quality and power factor correction products, push buttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, surge protection and power conditioning services, switchboards and enclosures, and transfer switches.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schneider Electric S.E. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider Electric S.E. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.