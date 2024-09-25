Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $37.91

Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDC – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $37.91 and last traded at $37.83, with a volume of 10418 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.80.

Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.61. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.86.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FNDC. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 57,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after buying an additional 16,806 shares during the last quarter. Hardin Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $570,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF during the second quarter valued at about $536,000. Appleton Partners Inc. MA bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF during the first quarter worth about $305,000. Finally, Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF in the second quarter worth about $206,000.

Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Index ETF (FNDC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a fundamentally-selected and -weighted Russell index of small firms in developed ex-US markets based on adjusted sales, retained operational cash flow, and dividends\u002Fbuybacks.

