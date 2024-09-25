Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 305,503 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the previous session’s volume of 400,529 shares.The stock last traded at $38.21 and had previously closed at $38.26.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.94.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 3,371.4% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 89.1% in the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 876 shares in the last quarter.

About Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

