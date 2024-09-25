Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Acquired by Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC

Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 3.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,917 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 211 shares during the quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $698,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the period. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Rollins Financial raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 316,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,249,000 after purchasing an additional 85,602 shares in the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $269,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHG opened at $103.96 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.25. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $69.78 and a one year high of $105.74.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

