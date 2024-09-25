Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Bought by Sfmg LLC

Sfmg LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 95,108 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up approximately 0.5% of Sfmg LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $6,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 85,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,518,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. Gordian Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,081,000. Retireful LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,860,000. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $252,000. Finally, Nwam LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 95.1% in the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 8,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 4,231 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of SCHX stock opened at $67.77 on Wednesday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $48.31 and a 12-month high of $67.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.37. The company has a market capitalization of $44.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.02.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.