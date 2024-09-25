SEEEN (LON:SEEN) Shares Down 3.8%

SEEEN plc (LON:SEEN – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 3.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 2.50 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.50 ($0.03). 70,414 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 89,110 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.60 ($0.03).

SEEEN Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of £3.13 million and a PE ratio of -65.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 3.49.

Insider Buying and Selling at SEEEN

In other SEEEN news, insider Adrian Hargrave purchased 228,873 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of £6,866.19 ($9,194.15). 25.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About SEEEN

SEEEN plc operates a social platform for sharing video micro-moments worldwide. The company offers JetStream, an AI video analysis process to media monitoring for videos; CreatorSuite, which enables customers to drive increased views and customer conversions; and Dialog-To-Clip, a plug-in generating efficiencies for video editing in Adobe Premiere Pro with AI driven in-video search.

