Seelos Therapeutics Stock Set to Reverse Split on Friday, September 27th (NASDAQ:SEEL)

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL – Free Report)’s stock is going to reverse split on the morning of Friday, September 27th. The 1-16 reverse split was announced on Wednesday, September 25th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Thursday, September 26th.

Seelos Therapeutics Trading Up 13.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SEEL traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.34. 29,494,923 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,727,255. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.74. Seelos Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.18 and a 52 week high of $53.04.

Get Seelos Therapeutics alerts:

Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.38 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Seelos Therapeutics

Seelos Therapeutics Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Seelos Therapeutics stock. Gendell Jeffrey L raised its position in Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. ( NASDAQ:SEEL Free Report ) by 284.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 428,966 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 317,351 shares during the period. Gendell Jeffrey L owned about 2.58% of Seelos Therapeutics worth $254,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 23.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system, respiratory, and other disorders. The company's lead programs are SLS-002, an intranasal racemic ketamine for the treatment of acute suicidal ideation and behavior in patients with major depressive disorders; SLS-005, a protein stabilizer for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and Sanfilippo syndrome; and SLS-006, a partial dopamine agonist for the treatment of patients with Parkinson's disease (PD).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Seelos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seelos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.