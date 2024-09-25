SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Shares Sold by Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC

Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in SEI Investments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,161,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in SEI Investments by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,380,311 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $89,291,000 after purchasing an additional 222,631 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in SEI Investments in the 1st quarter valued at $14,172,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in SEI Investments in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,787,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in SEI Investments in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,990,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $73.00 target price (down previously from $74.00) on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on SEI Investments from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other SEI Investments news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 44,163 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.55, for a total transaction of $2,983,210.65. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 7,605,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $513,745,715.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 44,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.55, for a total value of $2,983,210.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 7,605,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $513,745,715.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 61,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.36, for a total value of $4,108,960.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 7,504,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $505,488,637.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 132,582 shares of company stock worth $8,942,405. Insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

SEI Investments Price Performance

Shares of SEI Investments stock opened at $68.79 on Wednesday. SEI Investments has a 1-year low of $52.19 and a 1-year high of $72.54. The company has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.73 and a 200-day moving average of $67.25.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The asset manager reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.01. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 23.25% and a net margin of 25.44%. The firm had revenue of $518.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. SEI Investments’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that SEI Investments will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SEI Investments Company Profile

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

