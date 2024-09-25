Sekisui House, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SKHSY) Short Interest Down 73.8% in September

Sekisui House, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SKHSY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,200 shares, a drop of 73.8% from the August 31st total of 54,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 83,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Sekisui House Trading Down 1.0 %

Sekisui House stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.62. The stock had a trading volume of 27,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,546. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.60. Sekisui House has a twelve month low of $18.30 and a twelve month high of $28.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market cap of $17.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.69.

Sekisui House (OTCMKTS:SKHSY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The construction company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.89 billion during the quarter. Sekisui House had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 11.12%.

About Sekisui House

Sekisui House, Ltd. designs, constructs, and contracts built-to-order detached houses in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Custom Detached Houses, Rental Housing, Architectural/Civil Engineering, Remodeling, Real Estate Management Fees, Houses For Sale, Condominiums, Urban Redevelopment, and Overseas segments.

