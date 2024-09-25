Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. Invests $38,000 in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT)

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VCLT. Prudential PLC increased its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 139.6% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 35,808,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,716,467,000 after acquiring an additional 20,861,365 shares during the last quarter. Alerus Financial NA increased its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5,772.8% in the first quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 387,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,309,000 after acquiring an additional 380,832 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,175,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $326,671,000 after acquiring an additional 302,950 shares during the last quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 37.9% in the second quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,012,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $76,770,000 after acquiring an additional 278,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 395.0% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 332,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,650,000 after acquiring an additional 265,327 shares during the last quarter.

VCLT opened at $81.67 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.40. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $67.47 and a 52 week high of $82.63.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.3255 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

