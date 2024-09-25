Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. Purchases New Stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 48 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&G Plc purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the first quarter valued at about $11,030,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in ServiceNow by 9.4% in the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 11,650 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its stake in ServiceNow by 375.6% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 1,365 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in ServiceNow by 3.4% in the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,683 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in ServiceNow by 25.5% in the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 14,394 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,595,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NOW opened at $923.60 on Wednesday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $527.24 and a 1-year high of $945.46. The company has a market capitalization of $190.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.78, a PEG ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $828.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $773.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.28. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 11.51%. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. ServiceNow’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 1,857 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $829.68, for a total transaction of $1,540,715.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,027,502.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 1,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $829.68, for a total transaction of $1,540,715.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,027,502.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 94 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $825.92, for a total value of $77,636.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,019 shares in the company, valued at $3,319,372.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,914 shares of company stock valued at $5,608,936. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NOW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim reissued a “sell” rating and set a $640.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Monday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $820.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $835.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $825.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $780.00 to $820.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $855.44.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

