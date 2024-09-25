Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. Raises Stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report) by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,289 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF were worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Scarborough Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 1,247.5% in the 4th quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 1,161,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,789,000 after buying an additional 1,075,667 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 155.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 501,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,754,000 after buying an additional 305,141 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,913,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,197,000 after buying an additional 209,698 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 680,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,413,000 after buying an additional 179,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $4,188,000.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF stock opened at $46.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.54. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 0.89.

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

