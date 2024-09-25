Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. Takes $45,000 Position in American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR)

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of American Healthcare REIT by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,158,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,970,000 after acquiring an additional 157,762 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Healthcare REIT during the 1st quarter valued at $63,269,000. V3 Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of American Healthcare REIT during the 1st quarter valued at $42,337,000. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC now owns 1,797,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,260,000 after buying an additional 290,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldentree Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of American Healthcare REIT during the 1st quarter valued at $22,125,000. Institutional investors own 16.68% of the company’s stock.

Get American Healthcare REIT alerts:

American Healthcare REIT Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:AHR opened at $26.20 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. American Healthcare REIT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.63 and a 12 month high of $26.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.26.

American Healthcare REIT Dividend Announcement

American Healthcare REIT ( NYSE:AHR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.28). American Healthcare REIT had a negative net margin of 1.99% and a negative return on equity of 2.20%. The business had revenue of $504.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.55 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that American Healthcare REIT, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AHR. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $16.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Healthcare REIT currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AHR

American Healthcare REIT Profile

(Free Report)

Formed by the successful merger of Griffin-American Healthcare REIT III and Griffin-American Healthcare REIT IV, as well as the acquisition of the business and operations of American Healthcare Investors, American Healthcare REIT is one of the larger healthcare-focused real estate investment trusts globally with assets totaling approximately $4.2 billion in gross investment value.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Healthcare REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Healthcare REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.