Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. Trims Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 51.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,392 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $68,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Realty Income by 18.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 134,768,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,290,982,000 after purchasing an additional 20,848,560 shares during the period. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC grew its stake in Realty Income by 213.3% in the fourth quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 2,171,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $124,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478,577 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Realty Income by 76.6% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,366,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $177,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460,884 shares during the period. GRS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Realty Income in the fourth quarter worth $58,843,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Realty Income by 63.2% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,610,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $137,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,876 shares during the period. 70.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Realty Income stock opened at $62.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $54.47 billion, a PE ratio of 57.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. Realty Income Co. has a one year low of $45.03 and a one year high of $63.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.53 and a 200 day moving average of $55.85.

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Realty Income had a net margin of 17.89% and a return on equity of 3.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a oct 24 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a $0.2635 dividend. This is a boost from Realty Income’s previous oct 24 dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a yield of 5%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 292.59%.

In other Realty Income news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total value of $303,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,257 shares in the company, valued at $319,467.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total transaction of $303,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,257 shares in the company, valued at $319,467.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Hogan Preusse sold 1,712 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total value of $107,136.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,663,313.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Realty Income from $67.50 to $70.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Realty Income from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Wedbush assumed coverage on Realty Income in a report on Monday, August 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Realty Income from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Realty Income from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.59.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

