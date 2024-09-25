Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI) Shares Gap Down to $7.45

Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.45, but opened at $7.21. Sendas Distribuidora shares last traded at $7.16, with a volume of 60,611 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Sendas Distribuidora from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Bank of America lowered Sendas Distribuidora from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.10 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, September 13th.

Get Sendas Distribuidora alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sendas Distribuidora

Sendas Distribuidora Trading Down 5.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.04.

Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. Sendas Distribuidora had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 14.49%. On average, research analysts predict that Sendas Distribuidora S.A. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sendas Distribuidora

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASAI. Breakout Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in Sendas Distribuidora in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,347,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sendas Distribuidora by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,124,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,626,000 after buying an additional 63,227 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Sendas Distribuidora by 888.9% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 307,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,256,000 after acquiring an additional 276,826 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Sendas Distribuidora during the 4th quarter valued at $143,000. Finally, Privium Fund Management B.V. boosted its position in Sendas Distribuidora by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 13,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. 8.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sendas Distribuidora

(Get Free Report)

Sendas Distribuidora SA engages in the retail and wholesale sale of food products, bazaar items, and other products in Brazil. The company serves restaurants, pizzerias, snack bars, schools, small businesses, religious institutions, hospitals, hotels, grocery stores, neighborhood supermarkets, and individuals.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sendas Distribuidora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sendas Distribuidora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.