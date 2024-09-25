Senior (OTC:SNIRF) Hits New 1-Year Low at $1.99

Senior plc (OTC:SNIRF – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$1.99 and last traded at C$1.99, with a volume of 100000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.12.
Senior Stock Down 6.1 %
The company has a fifty day moving average of C$2.08 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.
Senior Company Profile
Senior plc designs, manufactures, and sells high-technology components and systems for the principal original equipment manufacturers in the aerospace, defense, land vehicle, and power and energy markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Flexonics.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Senior
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- Should You Invest in Treasury Bills?
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- Analysts Think There’s Still Time to Get in on Edgewise, Up 332%
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- 3 Stocks Raising Dividends 4X Higher Than Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for Senior Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Senior and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.