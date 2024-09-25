Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE) Shares Up 6%

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSE – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.54 and last traded at $0.53. 15,776 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 120,048 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SNSE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Sensei Biotherapeutics Stock Up 6.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 10.90 and a current ratio of 10.90. The firm has a market cap of $13.29 million, a PE ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 0.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.85.

Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.01. Research analysts expect that Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

Sensei Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc, an immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics for cancer patients. The company's Tumor Microenvironment Activated Biologics platform is designed to generate highly selective therapeutics that disable immunosuppressive signals or activate immunostimulatory signals selectively in the tumor microenvironment.

