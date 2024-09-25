Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL) SVP Sells $267,000.00 in Stock

Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL – Get Free Report) SVP Justin Krause sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $267,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,942,874. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Justin Krause also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, September 19th, Justin Krause sold 1,500 shares of Sezzle stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.00, for a total value of $237,000.00.
- On Thursday, August 29th, Justin Krause sold 1,500 shares of Sezzle stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total value of $207,000.00.
- On Tuesday, July 9th, Justin Krause sold 1,619 shares of Sezzle stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $158,662.00.
Sezzle Trading Down 1.7 %
NASDAQ:SEZL traded down $3.04 on Wednesday, reaching $173.93. 119,841 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,363. The firm has a market capitalization of $974.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $118.69 and its 200-day moving average is $88.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Sezzle Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.15 and a 1-year high of $185.18.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley boosted their target price on Sezzle from $132.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Northland Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective (up previously from $150.00) on shares of Sezzle in a research note on Monday. Finally, Northland Capmk raised Sezzle to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th.
Institutional Trading of Sezzle
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Sezzle during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Sezzle during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $356,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sezzle during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $544,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Sezzle during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $611,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sezzle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,369,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.02% of the company’s stock.
Sezzle Company Profile
Sezzle Inc operates as a technology-enabled payments company primarily in the United States and Canada. The company provides payment solution in-store and at online retail stores; and through proprietary payments solution that connects consumers with merchants. It also offers Sezzle Platform that provides a payments solution for consumers that extends credit at the point-of-sale allowing consumers to purchase and receive the ordered merchandise at the time of sale while paying in installments over time; Pay-in-Four, which allows consumers to pay a fourth of the purchase price up front and then another fourth of the purchase price every two weeks thereafter over a total of six weeks; Pay-in-Full that allows consumers to pay for the full value of their order up-front through the Sezzle Platform without the extension of credit; and Pay-in-Two and other alternative installment options, which allow consumer to pay half of the value of their order up-front and the second half in two weeks.
