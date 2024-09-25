Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL) SVP Sells $267,000.00 in Stock

Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL – Get Free Report) SVP Justin Krause sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $267,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,942,874. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Justin Krause also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 19th, Justin Krause sold 1,500 shares of Sezzle stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.00, for a total value of $237,000.00.

On Thursday, August 29th, Justin Krause sold 1,500 shares of Sezzle stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total value of $207,000.00.

On Tuesday, July 9th, Justin Krause sold 1,619 shares of Sezzle stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $158,662.00.

Sezzle Trading Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ:SEZL traded down $3.04 on Wednesday, reaching $173.93. 119,841 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,363. The firm has a market capitalization of $974.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $118.69 and its 200-day moving average is $88.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Sezzle Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.15 and a 1-year high of $185.18.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Sezzle ( NASDAQ:SEZL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $1.33. The business had revenue of $55.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.35 million. Sezzle had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 84.38%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sezzle Inc. will post 6.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley boosted their target price on Sezzle from $132.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Northland Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective (up previously from $150.00) on shares of Sezzle in a research note on Monday. Finally, Northland Capmk raised Sezzle to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th.

Institutional Trading of Sezzle

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Sezzle during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Sezzle during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $356,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sezzle during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $544,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Sezzle during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $611,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sezzle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,369,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Sezzle Company Profile

Sezzle Inc operates as a technology-enabled payments company primarily in the United States and Canada. The company provides payment solution in-store and at online retail stores; and through proprietary payments solution that connects consumers with merchants. It also offers Sezzle Platform that provides a payments solution for consumers that extends credit at the point-of-sale allowing consumers to purchase and receive the ordered merchandise at the time of sale while paying in installments over time; Pay-in-Four, which allows consumers to pay a fourth of the purchase price up front and then another fourth of the purchase price every two weeks thereafter over a total of six weeks; Pay-in-Full that allows consumers to pay for the full value of their order up-front through the Sezzle Platform without the extension of credit; and Pay-in-Two and other alternative installment options, which allow consumer to pay half of the value of their order up-front and the second half in two weeks.

