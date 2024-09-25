Sfmg LLC Acquires 1,997 Shares of Fidelity Disruptors ETF (NASDAQ:FDIF)

Sfmg LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity Disruptors ETF (NASDAQ:FDIF – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 174,867 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares during the quarter. Sfmg LLC owned 0.05% of Fidelity Disruptors ETF worth $5,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Separately, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Disruptors ETF in the fourth quarter worth $229,000.
Fidelity Disruptors ETF Stock Performance
Shares of FDIF opened at $30.05 on Wednesday. Fidelity Disruptors ETF has a 1-year low of $21.33 and a 1-year high of $30.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.56.
About Fidelity Disruptors ETF
The Fidelity Disruptors ETF (FDIF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that holds a suite of global Fidelity ETFs, all of which are tied with disruptive technologies in automation, communications, finance, medicine, and technology.
