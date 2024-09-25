Sfmg LLC Acquires 3,141 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Sfmg LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 19.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,528 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,141 shares during the quarter. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 25,473 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,547,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,530 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 18,736 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 5,565 shares in the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $565,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 14,150 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on XOM shares. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $124.00 to $121.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.82.

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $117.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.36. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $95.77 and a 52-week high of $123.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $461.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $115.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.59.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $93.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.09 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.94 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.06 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.57%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

