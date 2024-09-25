Sfmg LLC Boosts Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – Quarterly (BATS:XDSQ)

Sfmg LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – Quarterly (BATS:XDSQ – Free Report) by 5.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 51,952 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,798 shares during the quarter. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – Quarterly were worth $1,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of XDSQ. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – Quarterly in the second quarter worth about $227,000. Maia Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – Quarterly in the second quarter worth about $301,000. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – Quarterly in the first quarter worth about $319,000. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – Quarterly by 21.2% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 21,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 3,743 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – Quarterly in the first quarter worth about $2,264,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF - Quarterly alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – Quarterly Stock Performance

BATS XDSQ opened at $35.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.63 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.40.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – Quarterly

The Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – Quarterly (XDSQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for 2x the price return of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), subject to an upside return cap over a three-month outcome period. XDSQ was launched on Apr 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XDSQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – Quarterly (BATS:XDSQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF - Quarterly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF - Quarterly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.