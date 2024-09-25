Sfmg LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Sfmg LLC increased its position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 0.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 70,672 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. RTX makes up about 0.6% of Sfmg LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $7,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Briaud Financial Planning Inc raised its stake in shares of RTX by 64.1% in the second quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new stake in RTX in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in RTX in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Fairman Group LLC bought a new position in RTX during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RTX by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at RTX

In related news, VP Kevin G. Dasilva sold 8,166 shares of RTX stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.96, for a total transaction of $938,763.36. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 45,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,197,111.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other RTX news, Chairman Gregory Hayes sold 134,887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total transaction of $15,881,595.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 566,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,725,966.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Kevin G. Dasilva sold 8,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.96, for a total transaction of $938,763.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,197,111.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 178,333 shares of company stock valued at $20,861,880 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

RTX Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RTX opened at $120.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $159.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.82. RTX Co. has a 1-year low of $68.56 and a 1-year high of $123.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.11. RTX had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 11.37%. The company had revenue of $19.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. RTX’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of RTX from $115.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of RTX from $491.00 to $467.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Alembic Global Advisors raised RTX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $134.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Melius Research lifted their price objective on RTX from $490.00 to $493.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RTX has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.31.

RTX Company Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

