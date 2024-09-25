Sfmg LLC Buys 104 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Sfmg LLC grew its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $963,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 75,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,448,000 after acquiring an additional 10,745 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $984,000. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $844,000. Finally, Leuthold Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,033,000. 83.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CB. William Blair lowered Chubb from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Roth Mkm raised their price target on Chubb from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Chubb from $266.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Barclays began coverage on Chubb in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $349.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Chubb from $260.00 to $259.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $274.70.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 30,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.25, for a total value of $8,771,753.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 583,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,748,829.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 30,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.25, for a total value of $8,771,753.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 583,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,748,829.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 30,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.60, for a total value of $8,780,092.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 553,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,341,094.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,636 shares of company stock valued at $24,874,208 in the last quarter. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chubb Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:CB opened at $289.79 on Wednesday. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $204.15 and a 12-month high of $294.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $277.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $264.04. The company has a market capitalization of $117.67 billion, a PE ratio of 12.86, a P/E/G ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.04 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $13.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.04 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 18.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.92 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 21.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.16%.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

