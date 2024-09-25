Sfmg LLC Buys 1,090 Shares of Stellantis (NYSE:STLA)

Sfmg LLC raised its stake in Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 238,759 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in Stellantis were worth $4,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stellantis by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 43,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after buying an additional 1,915 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Stellantis by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 596,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,903,000 after buying an additional 66,427 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Stellantis by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 149,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,495,000 after buying an additional 2,029 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stellantis by 424.4% during the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,736 shares during the period. Finally, United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in shares of Stellantis by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 78,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after buying an additional 7,359 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Stellantis alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Stellantis news, major shareholder N.V. Stellantis purchased 2,982,089 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.35 per share, with a total value of $9,989,998.15. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 59,734,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $200,112,122.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Stellantis Trading Up 0.6 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NYSE STLA opened at $15.55 on Wednesday. Stellantis has a 12 month low of $14.76 and a 12 month high of $29.51. The stock has a market cap of $48.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on STLA shares. Barclays raised Stellantis to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Stellantis in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $23.50 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Nomura raised Stellantis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $16.44 price target (down from $27.30) on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stellantis has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.34.

View Our Latest Stock Report on STLA

Stellantis Profile

(Free Report)

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium vehicles; sport utility vehicles; American and European brand vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stellantis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stellantis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.