Sfmg LLC Buys 340 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Sfmg LLC raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,497 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Aristeia Capital L.L.C. bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the second quarter valued at about $574,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 61.1% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 43,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,835,000 after acquiring an additional 16,658 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 29.8% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 50,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,471,000 after acquiring an additional 11,670 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the second quarter worth about $1,605,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 8.7% in the second quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

Shares of CrowdStrike stock opened at $288.54 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $262.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $311.78. The company has a market capitalization of $70.22 billion, a PE ratio of 544.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $157.59 and a 52 week high of $398.33.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 4.84%. The company had revenue of $963.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $958.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. CrowdStrike’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CRWD shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $345.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on CrowdStrike from $380.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.50.

Insider Transactions at CrowdStrike

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.73, for a total transaction of $1,173,285.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 174,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,521,111.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.21, for a total transaction of $5,703,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 824,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,382,009.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.73, for a total value of $1,173,285.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 174,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,521,111.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,500 shares of company stock valued at $13,301,815. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Further Reading

