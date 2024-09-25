Sfmg LLC Cuts Position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Sfmg LLC lessened its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 24.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,737 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 555 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 135.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,609,826 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $327,616,000 after buying an additional 924,881 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 58.8% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,613,854 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $352,563,000 after purchasing an additional 597,571 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 25.4% in the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,949,640 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $396,771,000 after purchasing an additional 395,197 shares during the period. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. grew its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. now owns 1,140,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $259,133,000 after purchasing an additional 279,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 2,750.2% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 270,483 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $61,478,000 after buying an additional 260,993 shares during the period. 95.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on LH. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America raised their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $261.00 to $243.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $213.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $254.50.

Laboratory Co. of America Trading Down 1.8 %

NYSE LH opened at $220.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.52 billion, a PE ratio of 44.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.06. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a one year low of $191.97 and a one year high of $238.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $223.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $211.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $3.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 3.60%. Laboratory Co. of America’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 14.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is 57.95%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Lance Berberian sold 12,093 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.10, for a total value of $2,770,506.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,647,501.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.05, for a total value of $454,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $833,273.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Lance Berberian sold 12,093 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.10, for a total transaction of $2,770,506.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,921 shares in the company, valued at $3,647,501.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 29,679 shares of company stock valued at $6,716,306. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Biopharma Laboratory Services (BLS).

