Sfmg LLC Decreases Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Sfmg LLC decreased its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,063 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 169 shares during the quarter. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MCD. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Kings Path Partners LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

McDonald’s Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $300.27 on Wednesday. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $243.53 and a 12-month high of $302.39. The company has a market cap of $215.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $279.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $270.68.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The fast-food giant reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.10). McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.25% and a negative return on equity of 178.68%. The company had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $295.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on McDonald’s from $295.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on McDonald’s from $284.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America reduced their price target on McDonald’s from $288.00 to $278.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on McDonald’s from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $307.48.

Read Our Latest Analysis on McDonald’s

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.26, for a total transaction of $371,893.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,560 shares in the company, valued at $387,285.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.26, for a total transaction of $371,893.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,560 shares in the company, valued at $387,285.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.70, for a total value of $316,992.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,632,712.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,231 shares of company stock worth $3,513,659 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.