Sfmg LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Sfmg LLC decreased its position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,963 shares during the quarter. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF were worth $2,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $229,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 14.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 2,798 shares during the period. Beck Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC now owns 72,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $443,000. Finally, Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $101,000.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CIBR opened at $59.66 on Wednesday. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 1 year low of $43.51 and a 1 year high of $59.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.87 and its 200 day moving average is $55.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 1.00.

About First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

