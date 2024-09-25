Sfmg LLC Has $2.47 Million Stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Sfmg LLC trimmed its position in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) by 67.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 257,048 shares during the quarter. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $2,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 16,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 14.1% in the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 1.4% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 40,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. raised its stake in FS KKR Capital by 3.2% during the second quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 23,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC raised its stake in FS KKR Capital by 4.9% during the first quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 15,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. 36.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on FSK shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.06.

Insider Transactions at FS KKR Capital

In other FS KKR Capital news, insider Daniel Pietrzak bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.21 per share, for a total transaction of $96,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 44,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $860,608. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael C. Forman sold 195,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.56, for a total value of $3,816,918.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Daniel Pietrzak purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.21 per share, for a total transaction of $96,050.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 44,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $860,608. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

FS KKR Capital Price Performance

Shares of FSK stock opened at $19.69 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.83 and its 200-day moving average is $19.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 1.26. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 52 week low of $18.31 and a 52 week high of $20.99.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $439.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.41 million. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 35.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FS KKR Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 13.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 11th. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is presently 106.67%.

About FS KKR Capital

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

