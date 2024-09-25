Sfmg LLC Has $3.36 Million Stock Position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Sfmg LLC lowered its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,044 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. 9258 Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 62.0% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 375,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,993,000 after purchasing an additional 143,690 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 186,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,871,000 after purchasing an additional 57,727 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 229.2% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IEI opened at $119.98 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $118.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.23. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $111.45 and a 12-month high of $120.33.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.3197 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

