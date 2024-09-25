Sfmg LLC Has $533,000 Stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Sfmg LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,174 shares during the quarter. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,073,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,285,458,000 after buying an additional 5,792,806 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 101,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,380,000 after buying an additional 28,986 shares during the last quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 157,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,605,000 after buying an additional 21,216 shares during the last quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $343,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock opened at $75.34 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.27 and its 200-day moving average is $72.71. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.99 and a fifty-two week high of $75.67.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2255 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

