Sfmg LLC Increases Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Sfmg LLC grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 3.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,049 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 213 shares during the quarter. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $3,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 318.2% during the 2nd quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 46 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1,275.0% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 55 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Stephens Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 116.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 54 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.85, for a total transaction of $180,255.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,747,403.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.85, for a total value of $180,255.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,747,403.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Lisa P. Britt sold 3,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $613.02, for a total transaction of $2,221,584.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 13,699 shares in the company, valued at $8,397,760.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,084 shares of company stock worth $14,094,292 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TMO. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 price objective (up previously from $600.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $615.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $615.00 to $600.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $767.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $647.78.

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $611.88 on Wednesday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $415.60 and a 52-week high of $627.88. The company has a market cap of $233.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.25, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $602.01 and its 200 day moving average is $581.57.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $5.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.24. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 18.22%. The company had revenue of $10.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 10.01%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

