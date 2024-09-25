Sfmg LLC Invests $1.75 Million in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:PAPR)

Sfmg LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:PAPR – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 50,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,753,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April during the second quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 8,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the period. Waterloo Capital L.P. boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 20,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 6,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 1.1% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 116,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,040,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares during the period.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - April alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April Stock Up 0.1 %

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April stock opened at $35.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.25.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New (PAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:PAPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - April Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - April and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.