Sfmg LLC Invests $326,000 in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Sfmg LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 6,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Battery Global Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 82.6% in the second quarter. Battery Global Advisors LLC now owns 227,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,230,000 after purchasing an additional 102,818 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 99,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,934,000 after buying an additional 3,465 shares during the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1,032.3% in the 2nd quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 93,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,611,000 after acquiring an additional 84,838 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 1,035,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,156,000 after acquiring an additional 110,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 8.2% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,119,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,001,000 after acquiring an additional 84,747 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

VEA stock opened at $52.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $137.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $41.48 and a twelve month high of $52.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.21.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.