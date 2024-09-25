Sfmg LLC Purchases 578 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Sfmg LLC lifted its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSXFree Report) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 176,187 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. CSX comprises approximately 0.5% of Sfmg LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $5,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in CSX by 0.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 65,251,716 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,418,883,000 after purchasing an additional 443,755 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of CSX by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 40,353,078 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,399,104,000 after purchasing an additional 5,041,679 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 22,340,864 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $774,558,000 after buying an additional 433,228 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in CSX by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,133,857 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $573,128,000 after buying an additional 1,060,204 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in CSX by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,421,862 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $415,466,000 after buying an additional 1,060,617 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CSX opened at $34.14 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $29.03 and a 52 week high of $40.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.76, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.28.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSXGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The transportation company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. CSX had a net margin of 24.52% and a return on equity of 29.11%. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is 26.37%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CSX. Evercore ISI raised CSX to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Bank of America downgraded CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of CSX in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.80.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

