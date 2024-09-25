Sfmg LLC Sells 104 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Sfmg LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,346 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 104 shares during the quarter. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $733,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Amgen by 547.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,005,269 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,991,738,000 after buying an additional 5,923,915 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Amgen by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,088,210 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $14,809,720,000 after buying an additional 3,045,657 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Amgen by 137.1% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,381,133 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $676,984,000 after buying an additional 1,377,007 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in Amgen by 28,684.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 833,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $236,924,000 after buying an additional 830,405 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Amgen by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,831,624 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,679,625,000 after purchasing an additional 751,947 shares during the last quarter. 76.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $330.92 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64. The firm has a market cap of $177.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.27, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $329.63 and a 200-day moving average of $306.87. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $249.70 and a 12-month high of $346.85.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical research company reported $4.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.01 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $8.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.35 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 161.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.00 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 19.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 128.57%.

AMGN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Amgen from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Amgen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $320.00 to $335.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $360.00 to $381.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Dbs Bank upgraded shares of Amgen to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $380.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $327.28.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

