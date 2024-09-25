Sfmg LLC Sells 211 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Sfmg LLC lessened its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 211 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 2,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Well Done LLC raised its stake in Eaton by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 2,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Eaton by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Eaton by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 2,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Fragasso Group Inc. raised its stake in Eaton by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

ETN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Eaton from $320.00 to $315.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Eaton from $375.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Eaton in a research note on Monday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $348.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $318.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Eaton from $357.00 to $333.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $337.41.

In related news, Director Dorothy C. Thompson purchased 2,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $300.30 per share, for a total transaction of $662,161.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $662,161.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Eaton news, Director Dorothy C. Thompson acquired 2,205 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $300.30 per share, with a total value of $662,161.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,205 shares in the company, valued at $662,161.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Yelton sold 3,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.12, for a total transaction of $950,584.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,186,411.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,511 shares of company stock worth $15,809,326. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ETN opened at $327.39 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $299.89 and its 200 day moving average is $313.12. Eaton Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $191.82 and a fifty-two week high of $345.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.89 billion, a PE ratio of 38.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.12. Eaton had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 21.45%. The business had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.35 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th were issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. Eaton’s payout ratio is presently 44.39%.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

