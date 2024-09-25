Sfmg LLC Sells 218 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Sfmg LLC decreased its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 218 shares during the quarter. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PG. Wulff Hansen & CO. boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 16,292.0% during the second quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 3,675,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,230,000 after acquiring an additional 3,653,477 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 114.9% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 3,568,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907,716 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the first quarter valued at $233,788,000. Ilex Capital Partners UK LLP bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the first quarter valued at $228,212,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 24.4% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,560,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089,102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Procter & Gamble Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:PG opened at $173.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $408.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.41. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $141.45 and a 52 week high of $177.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $170.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $165.97.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.71% and a return on equity of 33.46%. The firm had revenue of $20.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th were given a dividend of $1.0065 per share. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 19th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.85%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 72,174 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.01, for a total transaction of $12,342,475.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 263,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,002,649.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 72,174 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.01, for a total transaction of $12,342,475.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 263,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,002,649.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 96,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $16,320,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,332,570. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 375,553 shares of company stock valued at $63,829,141 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $187.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $182.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.89.

View Our Latest Report on Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.