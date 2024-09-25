Sfmg LLC Sells 23,000 Shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV)

Sfmg LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Free Report) by 34.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,000 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations were worth $1,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,546,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,250,000 after buying an additional 77,934 shares during the period. Parsifal Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP now owns 3,984,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,107,000 after acquiring an additional 225,893 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 9.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,953,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,961,000 after acquiring an additional 162,459 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations during the 4th quarter valued at $23,383,000. Finally, Mudita Advisors LLP raised its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Mudita Advisors LLP now owns 534,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,483,000 after purchasing an additional 69,734 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Hilton Grand Vacations alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HGV shares. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $71.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Barclays cut their price objective on Hilton Grand Vacations from $54.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Hilton Grand Vacations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $55.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Hilton Grand Vacations from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.71.

Hilton Grand Vacations Trading Up 1.7 %

Hilton Grand Vacations stock opened at $38.25 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.22. The company has a current ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18. The company has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.83. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.13 and a 12 month high of $49.02.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Hilton Grand Vacations had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 18.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Grand Vacations Profile

(Free Report)

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, manages, and operates the resorts, plans and ancillary reservation services under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. It operates through Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. Real Estate Sales and Financing segment market and sells the VOIs, and source VOIs through fee-for-service agreements with third-party developers; and provides consumer financing and services loans.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.